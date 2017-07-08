Ammonia leak causes evacuation of Newberry Co. plant

A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
Sears CEO and Chairman Eddie Lampert says changes in consumer behavior are driving company decision, including store closings.More >>
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.More >>
In a show of force in the face of North Korea's latest missile test, US bombers join fighter jets from Japan and SKorea in training mission over Korean Peninsula.More >>
International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots...More >>
President Donald Trump will meet with a long list of world leaders Saturday as he wraps up his second trip abroad.More >>
With his former college coach Frank Martin in attendance, and his former teammate PJ Dozier on the other bench, former South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell shined in his first professional game, a Las Vegas Summer League Game for the Los Angeles Clippers.More >>
Three inmates are suing the agencies that run South Carolina prisons, saying officials don't do enough to try to stop sexual assaults behind bars.More >>
Employees at the Louis Rich Plant in Newberry County were evacuated early Saturday morning due to an ammonia leak.More >>
Following a 10-hour operation, the little girl received a liver, pancreas and small bowel. All three transplants were necessary in case the cancer had spread.More >>
The National Weather Service has put the entire state of South Carolina under a marginal risk for severe storms on Saturday.More >>
Allison Yetter and the two children she babysits were playing basketball in a quiet neighborhood when an officer rolled up after a complaint.More >>
