Ammonia leak causes evacuation of Newberry Co. plant

Employees at the Louis Rich Plant in Newberry County were evacuated early Saturday morning due to an ammonia leak.

The evacuation happened just before 3 a.m. Multiple departments responded to the plant including Newberry County Haz Mat, Newberry City Police and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say the leak was isolated and contained quickly with no dangers to the general public. Precautions were still taken, however, to be safe.

The situation was under control and the plant returned to normal by 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

