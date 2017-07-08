Columbia police investigate after man injured in shooting

The Columbia Police Department is investigating to determine exactly what happened after a man was shot Friday night.

The shooting happened on the 1500 block of Hallbrook Drive. Police say the shooting may have originated as an attempted armed robbery.

The victim was transported to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Shooting incident: 1500 block of Hallbrook Drive possibly stemming from an armed robbery attempt. Male victim is at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/siYC7lnBg0 — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 8, 2017

Anyone who may have any information about this incident is urged by officers to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

