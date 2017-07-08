Deputies investigating after man shot in Richland County

Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person injured late Friday night.

Deputies responded to the 3600 block of Ranch Road near Decker Boulevard just after 11 p.m. to find a male victim who was shot in the lower body. The victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Details of the shooting remain extremely limited as deputies continue to investigate exactly what happened.

RIGHT NOW: @RCSD deputies still looking into shooting that happened at apt complex off Ranch Rd @wis10 pic.twitter.com/Aivbph3ABL — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) July 8, 2017

One male victim was found shot in the lower body & taken to an area hospital @wis10 #shooting pic.twitter.com/LMYG3GkSRs — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) July 8, 2017

Many sheriffs deputies still on scene here looking into what happened @wis10 pic.twitter.com/drLLJ1iEmA — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) July 8, 2017

