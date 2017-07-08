Deputies investigating after man shot in Richland County - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies investigating after man shot in Richland County

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person injured late Friday night.

Deputies responded to the 3600 block of Ranch Road near Decker Boulevard just after 11 p.m. to find a male victim who was shot in the lower body. The victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. 

Details of the shooting remain extremely limited as deputies continue to investigate exactly what happened. 

