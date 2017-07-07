Expert tips on how to exercise safely in this hot, humid weather!

The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
A year-and-a-half investigation has yielded the arrests of 47 suspected drug dealers. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics at the helm of the multi-county drug round-up focusing on southwest and south central Mississippi.More >>
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.More >>
The Group of 20 summit is getting underway in Hamburg, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda as leaders gather under tight security.More >>
When it’s a sweltering 99 degrees, should you be exercising outdoors?More >>
Overdosed police dogs are increasingly getting immediate help from their partners in the form of Narcan rather than having to wait to be taken to vets.More >>
The National Weather Service has put the entire state of South Carolina under a marginal risk for severe storms on Saturday.More >>
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.More >>
Sears CEO and Chairman Eddie Lampert says changes in consumer behavior are driving company decision, including store closings.More >>
For the past several days, Jack Swerling has had some company with him on his beach vacation: Horry County deputies who have been making sure he’s safe.More >>
The hunt is on for the person who shot and killed a woman who was placed in a wheelchair and left at Palmetto Health Richland.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections officials are blaming contraband cell phones and drones for helping in the escape of an inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution.More >>
