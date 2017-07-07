Blood clots are super difficult to detect on your own

A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >>
Enedina Vance posted the picture to Facebook with a description saying "I made her, I own her." The post ends with a string of hashtags, including "#sarcasm."More >>
The Group of 20 summit is getting underway in Hamburg, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda as leaders gather under tight security.More >>
New Jersey Transit says limited service has been restored in and out of New York's Penn Station following an earlier train derailment at the nation's busiest train station.More >>
Parts of the viewing area are currently under a severe thunderstorm warning.More >>
This week we learned the cause of death for former South Carolina and NFL player Max Runager was a blood clot.More >>
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.More >>
McConnell says he plans to produce a fresh bill scuttling and replacing much of President Barack Obama's health care law _ but has a Plan B, too.More >>
Heading out on the road this weekend? A heads up if you are putting the pedal to the metal.More >>
The First Baptist School confirmed Friday its headmaster resigned after his arrest by North Charleston Police.More >>
After weeks of build-up, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet at an international summit in Germany.More >>
