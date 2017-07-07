FIRST ALERT: Severe weather could impact your Saturday

The National Weather Service has put the entire state of South Carolina under a marginal risk for severe storms on Saturday.

The day looks like it will have a dry start in the morning but more storms are expected in the afternoon with some heavy rains and possibly damaging winds. The high temperatures for Saturday will be in the middle nineties, however, we can expect the heat index to be closer to 100.

Thunderstorms made their way through the state on Friday triggering multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for multiple counties in the Midlands.

The weather service warned that Friday's storms had the possibilities to produce hail, drenching rains, and damaging winds. Fortunately, there were no reports of any serious storm damage around the Midlands.

