FIRST ALERT: Cold front to bring severe storms Saturday evening

A front is expected to arrive in the Midlands Saturday evening which will provide the lifting that is needed to get a few good storms throughout the area, as the front will arrive during the hottest point of the day.

The Storm Prediction Center has put the entire state of South Carolina under a marginal risk for severe storms on Saturday.

The storms that have already developed from this same front have produced heavy rain, gusty winds, and nickel sized hail, not to mention frequent lightning strikes. The front will linger in the state until Sunday, giving the Midlands an ongoing possibility of strong storms.

Showers and storms have started to pop up across the area #wis10 #scwx #sctweetas pic.twitter.com/cjDvFrNz4o — Von Gaskin WIS (@VonGaskin) July 8, 2017

Thunderstorms made their way through the state on Friday triggering multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for multiple counties in the Midlands.

The weather service warned that Friday's storms had the possibilities to produce hail, drenching rains, and damaging winds. Fortunately, there were no reports of any serious storm damage around the Midlands.

What you can expect:

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms lows in the 70s.

Sunday: Partly Sunny, 30% chance of showers or thunderstorms. Highs lower to middle 90s

