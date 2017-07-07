Midlands bridge closure for repairs expected to cause issues

Heading out on the road this weekend? A heads up if you are putting the pedal to the metal.

The southbound lane of Farrow Road Bridge will be closed. Crews will shut down the lane at 6 p.m.

The lane will be reopened by 7 a.m. on Monday.

Repairs to the bridge are expected to be completed by mid-summer.

