Midlands bridge closure for repairs expected to cause issues

A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.More >>
A 911 operator is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the way she allegedly handled an emergency call. A witness says she hung up on him while he was trying to report what he believed to be a beating and kidnapping.More >>
Enedina Vance posted the picture to Facebook with a description saying "I made her, I own her." The post ends with a string of hashtags, including "#sarcasm."More >>
After weeks of build-up, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet at an international summit in Germany.More >>
The Group of 20 summit is getting underway in Hamburg, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda as leaders gather under tight security.More >>
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.More >>
The hunt is on for the person who shot and killed a woman who was placed in a wheelchair and left at Palmetto Health Richland.More >>
Heading out on the road this weekend? A heads up if you are putting the pedal to the metal.More >>
McConnell says he plans to produce a fresh bill scuttling and replacing much of President Barack Obama's health care law _ but has a Plan B, too.More >>
The Richland County Coroner has identified the man who died after being pulled from a house fire early Thursday morning.More >>
Bill Cosby's retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago is set for November.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Department is holding a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss details of what's been called a "major marijuana bust" in the county on Wednesday.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a fugitive who escaped from the maximum-security Lieber Correctional Institution this week planned it with a contraband cell phone and used tools likely delivered via drone to cut his way through the prison fences.More >>
