Fight, argument lead to shooting that wounded one

The Columbia Police say it appears they now have a motive and a suspect in connection with a shooting that happened earlier in the week.

According to police, Michael Xavier Jones, 23, has been charged with attempted murder and weapons possession following the shooting on Elmwood Avenue back on July 5.

Jones, investigators said, got into a fight and an argument with the victim, left the scene, and returned a short time later to shoot him. The victim's injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

Jones was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

