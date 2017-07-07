Woman, 20, shot, left in wheelchair to die at Columbia hospital

The hunt is on for the person who shot and killed a woman who was placed in a wheelchair and left at Palmetto Health Richland.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the 20-year-old victim was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body after her boyfriend, identified as Albertus Lewis, 24, placed her in a wheelchair.

The woman later died at the hospital.

Lewis has been charged with obstruction of justice. However, investigators are looking for someone to charge with the victim's murder.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

