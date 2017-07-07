Woman, 20, brutally wounded, left in wheelchair to die at Columbia hospital

Overdosed police dogs are increasingly getting immediate help from their partners in the form of Narcan rather than having to wait to be taken to vets.More >>
Overdosed police dogs are increasingly getting immediate help from their partners in the form of Narcan rather than having to wait to be taken to vets.More >>
The Group of 20 summit is getting underway in Hamburg, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda as leaders gather under tight security.More >>
The Group of 20 summit is getting underway in Hamburg, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda as leaders gather under tight security.More >>
Sears CEO and Chairman Eddie Lampert says changes in consumer behavior are driving company decision, including store closings.More >>
Sears CEO and Chairman Eddie Lampert says changes in consumer behavior are driving company decision, including store closings.More >>
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.More >>
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.More >>
For the past several days, Jack Swerling has had some company with him on his beach vacation: Horry County deputies who have been making sure he’s safe.More >>
For the past several days, Jack Swerling has had some company with him on his beach vacation: Horry County deputies who have been making sure he’s safe.More >>
The hunt is on for the person who shot and killed a woman who was placed in a wheelchair and left at Palmetto Health Richland.More >>
The hunt is on for the person who shot and killed a woman who was placed in a wheelchair and left at Palmetto Health Richland.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections officials are blaming contraband cell phones and drones for helping in the escape of an inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections officials are blaming contraband cell phones and drones for helping in the escape of an inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution.More >>
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.More >>
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.More >>
Heading out on the road this weekend? A heads up if you are putting the pedal to the metal.More >>
Heading out on the road this weekend? A heads up if you are putting the pedal to the metal.More >>
New Jersey Transit says limited service has been restored in and out of New York's Penn Station following an earlier train derailment at the nation's busiest train station.More >>
New Jersey Transit says limited service has been restored in and out of New York's Penn Station following an earlier train derailment at the nation's busiest train station.More >>