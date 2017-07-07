Check out this 4 bed, 3 bath houseboat on Lake Murray - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Check out this 4 bed, 3 bath houseboat on Lake Murray

LAKE MURRAY, SC (WIS) -

The Fantasy Island is a stunning 100-foot-long houseboat, complete with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, rooftop bar, and water slide.

Our friends at Palmetto Weekend have a video tour here.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly