An inmate's brazen escape was aided by a cell phone. Why can't cell signals be blocked?

South Carolina Department of Corrections officials are blaming contraband cell phones and drones for helping in the escape of an inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution.

Jimmy Causey, 46, fooled corrections officers with a dummy and cut his way out of the prison with wire cutters before his capture outside of Austin, Texas at a Motel 6.

"We believe a cell phone was used to facilitate and give this inmate the resources to escape," Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said during a news conference.

But now, Corrections Department officials are once again putting the spotlight on cell phones making their way into state prisons. It's a problem the Corrections Department has been fighting the federal government and the FCC about for several years.

Stirling and previous Corrections Department administrators in the past several years have asked the FCC to allow them to install cell phone jammers in state prisons, but they are currently not allowed to do so under federal law.

"Cell phone jamming technology is illegal and causes more problems than it solves," a document posted to the FCC's website says.

The FCC says this technology interferes with mobile 911 calls and public safety communication.

"It's a war," Stirling said in a previous interview. "It's not just in South Carolina, it's all across the country. Because of illegal cell phones, they're able to coordinate a lot better in getting contraband in and smuggling it in."

That war has spilled out into the public. A former Corrections Department officer who worked at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville sued 20 cell phone companies and cell tower owners accusing them of preventing blocking technology from being installed.

The lawsuit alleged an inmate at Lee used a cell phone to coordinate a hit on him, resulting in him being shot six times at his home in 2010.

SLED Chief Mark Keel also fired back at the FCC.

“It is senseless to me that the federal government continues to prohibit state agencies from blocking cell phones,” Keel said. “As long as cell phones are continued to be utilized by inmates in prisons, we’re going to continue to have well-planned escapes like this.”

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.