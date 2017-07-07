Son of former Braves player injured in baseball game out of ICU

A teen who was in critical condition after he was hit by a baseball at a tournament in Lexington is improving.

Jason Lockhart is now out of the Intensive Care Unit. He's the son of former Atlanta Braves infielder Keith Lockhart.

Lockhart's nose started bleeding uncontrollably last month when he was hit during a tournament game at Lexington High School.

Lockhart was initially diagnosed with a broken nose, but further testing discovered a major fracture that needed surgery because of serious bleeding that would not stop. The fracture, doctors said, cut a major artery. Jason was placed on a ventilator in ICU to see if the bleeding could be stabilized.

So far, Lockhart has had over five surgeries to repair the damage to his skull.

Now, his sister says he's healing on his own and out of the ICU.

Well, Jay has graduated from ICU!! Such a boss! — syds (@SydneyLockhart) July 2, 2017

Lockhart posted on her Facebook Page that her brother has been undergoing physical therapy this week.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.