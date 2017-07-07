SCDC Director: inmate used contraband cell phone to escape maximum-security prison

Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
Jimmy Causey's best-known victim told WIS that he and his family are a bit nervous but still confident law enforcement will eventually track this guy down.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections say the inmate who escaped from Lieber Correctional has been captured in Texas.More >>
Emergency workers were called to the home in Detroit around 2 a.m. Thursday, when the child was reportedly in cardiac arrest.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says an inmate who escaped from Lieber Correctional Institution this week planned it with a contraband cell phone.More >>
After weeks of build-up, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet at an international summit in Germany.More >>
McConnell says he plans to produce a fresh bill scuttling and replacing much of President Barack Obama's health care law _ but has a Plan B, too.More >>
The Group of 20 summit is getting underway in Hamburg, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda as leaders gather under tight security.More >>
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.More >>
Bill Cosby's retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago is set for November.More >>
The building blaze developed into a four-alarm fire that has displaced people living in an adjoining building.More >>
New Jersey Transit says limited service has been restored in and out of New York's Penn Station following an earlier train derailment at the nation's busiest train station.More >>
July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.More >>
A teen who was in critical condition after he was hit by a baseball at a tournament in Lexington is improving.More >>
