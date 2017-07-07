Inmate who escaped maximum-security SC prison captured in Texas

Jimmy Causey's best-known victim told WIS that he and his family are a bit nervous but still confident law enforcement will eventually track this guy down.

Jimmy Causey's best-known victim told WIS that he and his family are a bit nervous but still confident law enforcement will eventually track this guy down.

Former victim of escaped SC inmate relives nightmare, but feels confident in law enforcement

Former victim of escaped SC inmate relives nightmare, but feels confident in law enforcement

Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.

Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.

Manhunt continues for armed and dangerous escapee from SC maximum-security prison

Manhunt continues for armed and dangerous escapee from SC maximum-security prison

The South Carolina Department of Corrections reports an inmate who escaped from Lieber Correctional Institution earlier this week has been captured.

Corrections officials said Friday morning Jimmy Causey, 46, who managed to escape the maximum-security prison in Dorchester County on Wednesday, was captured in Texas in the Austin area.

Jail records in Texas appear to show he was captured by the U.S. Marshals service.

Corrections Department officials are expected to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. to further detail Causey's arrest.

Causey was considered to be possibly armed and dangerous.

CAPTURED: Escaped inmate Jimmy Causey was apprehended and is no longer at large pic.twitter.com/poCMPk1Dmj — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) July 7, 2017

CAPTURED: Escaped inmate Jimmy Causey was apprehended this morning at 3:05 a.m. by Texas Department of Public Safety pic.twitter.com/SMNRAgJbs0 — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) July 7, 2017

Causey was serving a life sentence for kidnapping, armed robbery, burglary, and other charges. His victim was Columbia attorney Jack Swerling. Swerling, who defended Causey in a previous case, was taken hostage along with his family in 2002 by Causey and an accomplice.

Swerling and his family were held at gunpoint and bound with duct tape. Causey was eventually captured and sentenced.

In 2005, he and another inmate broke out of Columbia's Broad River Correctional Institution. Causey and Johnny Brewer were arrested three days later at a Jasper County motel.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.