Inmate who escaped maximum-security SC prison captured in Texas

Jimmy Causey (Source: SCDC) Jimmy Causey (Source: SCDC)
The South Carolina Department of Corrections reports an inmate who escaped from Lieber Correctional Institution earlier this week has been captured.

Corrections officials said Friday morning Jimmy Causey, 46, who managed to escape the maximum-security prison in Dorchester County on Wednesday, was captured in Texas in the Austin area.

Jail records in Texas appear to show he was captured by the U.S. Marshals service.

Corrections Department officials are expected to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. to further detail Causey's arrest.

Causey was considered to be possibly armed and dangerous.

Causey was serving a life sentence for kidnapping, armed robbery, burglary, and other charges. His victim was Columbia attorney Jack Swerling. Swerling, who defended Causey in a previous case, was taken hostage along with his family in 2002 by Causey and an accomplice. 

Swerling and his family were held at gunpoint and bound with duct tape. Causey was eventually captured and sentenced.

In 2005, he and another inmate broke out of Columbia's Broad River Correctional Institution. Causey and Johnny Brewer were arrested three days later at a Jasper County motel.

