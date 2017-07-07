Escaped SC inmate captured in Texas

Jimmy Causey's best-known victim told WIS that he and his family are a bit nervous but still confident law enforcement will eventually track this guy down.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
Sixty feet below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico, miles off the coast of Alabama, there's a window into a wild and ancient world man never knew before.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections say 46-year-old Jimmy Causey has been captured.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections reports an inmate who escaped from Lieber Correctional Institution earlier this week has been captured.More >>
McConnell says he plans to produce a fresh bill scuttling and replacing much of President Barack Obama's health care law _ but has a Plan B, too.More >>
After weeks of build-up, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet at an international summit in Germany.More >>
Bill Cosby's retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago is set for November.More >>
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.More >>
The Group of 20 summit is getting underway in Hamburg, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda as leaders gather under tight security.More >>
New Jersey Transit says limited service has been restored in and out of New York's Penn Station following an earlier train derailment at the nation's busiest train station.More >>
The men wanted as persons of interest after more than three-dozen guns were taken from a Gilbert outdoors store were arrested in Sumter County, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Some thunderstorms throughout the Midlands Thursday evening left multiple reports of downed trees and power lines.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
