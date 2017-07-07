Escaped SC inmate captured in Texas

Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.

Manhunt continues for armed and dangerous escapee from SC maximum-security prison

Jimmy Causey's best-known victim told WIS that he and his family are a bit nervous but still confident law enforcement will eventually track this guy down.

Former victim of escaped SC inmate relives nightmare, but feels confident in law enforcement

The South Carolina Department of Corrections reports an inmate who escaped from Lieber Correctional Institution earlier this week has been captured.

SCDC sent out a Tweet Friday morning regarding the capture of 46-year-old Jimmy Causey:

CAPTURED: Escaped inmate Jimmy Causey was apprehended and is no longer at large pic.twitter.com/poCMPk1Dmj — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) July 7, 2017

CAPTURED: Escaped inmate Jimmy Causey was apprehended this morning at 3:05 a.m. by Texas Department of Public Safety pic.twitter.com/SMNRAgJbs0 — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) July 7, 2017

SCDC has not yet said where in Texas causey was captured.

Wednesday Causey walked away from the maximum security prison in Dorchester County. SCDC officials considered Causey to be a danger to the public.

Causey was serving a life sentence for kidnapping, armed robbery, burglary and other charges. His victim was Columbia attorney Jack Swerling.

In 2005, he and another inmate broke out of Columbia's Broad River Correctional Institution. Causey and Johnny Brewer were arrested three days later at a Jasper County motel.

