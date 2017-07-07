Escaped SC inmate captured in Texas - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Escaped SC inmate captured in Texas

Jimmy Causey (Source: SCDC) Jimmy Causey (Source: SCDC)

The South Carolina Department of Corrections reports an inmate who escaped from Lieber Correctional Institution earlier this week has been captured.

SCDC sent out a Tweet Friday morning regarding the capture of 46-year-old Jimmy Causey:

SCDC has not yet said where in Texas causey was captured. 

Wednesday Causey walked away from the maximum security prison in Dorchester County. SCDC officials considered Causey to be a danger to the public.

Causey was serving a life sentence for kidnapping, armed robbery, burglary and other charges. His victim was Columbia attorney Jack Swerling. 

In 2005, he and another inmate broke out of Columbia's Broad River Correctional Institution. Causey and Johnny Brewer were arrested three days later at a Jasper County motel.

