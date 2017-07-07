One more day of near-100 temperatures

July heat and afternoon storms continue to be in the forecast through Saturday. The heat index will be near 102° before any storms develop.

Heating of the day and an upper level disturbance that formed Thursday looks to still be over the state today, this will help fire off afternoon storms.



A weak cold front moves into the Midlands by late Saturday, this too, will help spark afternoon storms and bring a bit drier air for Sunday before the humidity and afternoon storms return for Monday. Temperatures return to near or a bit below normal by next week.



Friday: Partly cloudy, 30% chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms (some with heavy rain) highs middle to upper 90s. Heat index near 102°



Saturday: Partly cloudy, 40% chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms (some with heavy rain and gusty winds) highs middle 90s. Heat index near 100°



Sunday: Mostly sunny, 20% chance of late day showers or thunderstorms. Highs lower to middle 90s

