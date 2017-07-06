'Silent September' means no cheering at youth soccer games for one month

A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.More >>
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.More >>
The South Carolina Youth Soccer Association is implementing a new rule, just for the month of September, called “Silent September.” It means no cheering or jeering for one month.More >>
The South Carolina Youth Soccer Association is implementing a new rule, just for the month of September, called “Silent September.” It means no cheering or jeering for one month.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.More >>
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.More >>
Bill Cosby's retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago is set for November.More >>
Bill Cosby's retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago is set for November.More >>
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for multiple counties in the Midlands.More >>
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for multiple counties in the Midlands.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Department is holding a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss details of what's been called a "major marijuana bust" in the county on Wednesday.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Department is holding a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss details of what's been called a "major marijuana bust" in the county on Wednesday.More >>
A Midlands home construction contractor is facing criminal charges after a young Cayce couple accused him of taking nearly $25,000 for a botched home renovation project.More >>
A Midlands home construction contractor is facing criminal charges after a young Cayce couple accused him of taking nearly $25,000 for a botched home renovation project.More >>
Jimmy Causey's best-known victim told WIS that he and his family are a bit nervous but still confident law enforcement will eventually track this guy down.More >>
Jimmy Causey's best-known victim told WIS that he and his family are a bit nervous but still confident law enforcement will eventually track this guy down.More >>
The men wanted as persons of interests after more than three-dozen guns were taken from a Gilbert outdoors store was arrested in Sumter County, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The men wanted as persons of interests after more than three-dozen guns were taken from a Gilbert outdoors store was arrested in Sumter County, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.More >>