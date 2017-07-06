FIRST ALERT: Additional Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued in Midlands

Multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for counties in the Midlands.

A warning that was issued for Saluda County will last until 6:30 p.m. A separate warning that was issued for Barnwell and Orangeburg counties will last until 6:45 p.m.

Another warning issued for Lexington, Richland, and Newberry counties will last until 7:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service says winds up to 70 mph can be expected along with penny sized hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lexington SC, Irmo SC, Winnsboro SC until 7:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/M377pNkxoa — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) July 6, 2017

Stay with WIS as we continue to bring you the latest details as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.