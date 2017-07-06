FIRST ALERT: Additional Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued in M - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: Additional Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued in Midlands

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for counties in the Midlands.

A warning that was issued for Saluda County will last until 6:30 p.m. A separate warning that was issued for Barnwell and Orangeburg counties will last until 6:45 p.m.

Another warning issued for Lexington, Richland, and Newberry counties will last until 7:15 p.m. 

The National Weather Service says winds up to 70 mph can be expected along with penny sized hail.

