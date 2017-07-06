Suspects wanted in Gilbert gun theft arrested in Sumter Co.

The men wanted as persons of interests after more than three dozen guns were taken from a Gilbert outdoors store was arrested in Sumter County, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's department says Tyrone Flemming, 19, and Ekelo Simon, 20, both of Sumter, were arrested Thursday in Sumter with the help of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the Sumter Police Department, and the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Simon and Fleming broke into JC's Outdoors in Gilbert on July 3 and stole 39 handguns.

Sheriff Jay Koon says a community tip helped lead authorities to Sumter and the suspects. Some of the guns have been recovered, and the sheriff's department is working with ATF to recover the rest.

“We received a helpful tip from the community that led us to these individuals in Sumter County,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We’ve recovered some of the guns and the Columbia field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are assisting us as we continue our work on this case.”

Fleming is charged with grand larceny, second-degree burglary, and criminal conspiracy. He’s being held at the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.

Simon is being held in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center on one count of obstruction of justice. He’ll be transferred to Lexington County and formally charged with grand larceny, second-degree burglary, and criminal conspiracy after a judge sets bond on the obstruction of justice charge.

Anyone with information about the missing guns should call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

