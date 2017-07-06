Players take the stage to read for kids in "Pigskin Poets" event

Children from across the Midlands made their way to the Charles Drew Wellness Center to hear some of their favorite football players read some of today's popular children's books.

The 21st Annual "Pigskin Poets" event featured the South Carolina Gamecocks entertaining children with reading.

"Just giving back to the community, that's the whole point of it," said Gamecocks redshirt junior offensive lineman Donnell Stanley. "We had a great time. We had a lot of reading, dancing, music, and playing games. It was a good day out here today."

For 90 minutes, the children sat with the Gamecocks as players read to the crowd. Once the readings were over, children of all ages had a chance to meet and greet the players along with Cocky and get autographs.

"They idolize these guys on the field," said Richland Library Youth Services Supervisor Rebecca Thomas. "Just to have them come here and tell them to read is important. It means so much to the children and Richland Library is so happy to be able to partner with USC Athletics to bring children and football together with reading today."

While the children enjoyed the chance to meet the players before they lock in on preparing for the season, the players had just as much fun.

"I just like seeing these kids happy," said Gamecocks redshirt junior tight end Dan August, "and I know just them walking around with other football players is really exciting for them and that just really makes me happy."

