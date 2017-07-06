Long-lost siblings reunite in SC after Facebook post goes viral

Four people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
Four people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.More >>
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."More >>
Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."More >>
Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee.More >>
Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee.More >>
A four-legged, wet-nosed, tail-thumping friend may be the answer to many challenges for one Lexington girl.More >>
A four-legged, wet-nosed, tail-thumping friend may be the answer to many challenges for one Lexington girl.More >>
Traffic is delayed on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 112 and is backed up to exit 112. SCHP says the left lane is blocked due to an "asphalt defect."More >>
Traffic is delayed on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 112 and is backed up to exit 112. SCHP says the left lane is blocked due to an "asphalt defect."More >>
A 105-year-old woman in Cayce whose community rallied around rebuilding her home after a devastating fire has passed away.More >>
A 105-year-old woman in Cayce whose community rallied around rebuilding her home after a devastating fire has passed away.More >>
Firefighters extinguished a house fire reportedly struck by lightning on Monday afternoon.More >>
Firefighters extinguished a house fire reportedly struck by lightning on Monday afternoon.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has released dash camera footage from the dramatic crash following a high-speed chase that was shown live on A&E's Live PD.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has released dash camera footage from the dramatic crash following a high-speed chase that was shown live on A&E's Live PD.More >>
A group still angry that South Carolina removed a Confederate flag from the Statehouse lawn temporarily raised the rebel banner at the Capitol again Monday.More >>
A group still angry that South Carolina removed a Confederate flag from the Statehouse lawn temporarily raised the rebel banner at the Capitol again Monday.More >>
Several Republican governors are sending pointed messages to their home-state GOP senators to shield their states from Medicaid cuts and other changes to the 2010 health care law that could take away coverage from...More >>
Several Republican governors are sending pointed messages to their home-state GOP senators to shield their states from Medicaid cuts and other changes to the 2010 health care law that could take away coverage from thousands of their residents.More >>
An orangutan escaped from its enclosure at the Greenville Zoo on Sunday, per zoo officials.More >>
An orangutan escaped from its enclosure at the Greenville Zoo on Sunday, per zoo officials.More >>