Owner wants compensation after building fire destroys car

A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.More >>
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.More >>
The South Carolina Youth Soccer Association is implementing a new rule, just for the month of September, called “Silent September.” It means no cheering or jeering for one month.More >>
The South Carolina Youth Soccer Association is implementing a new rule, just for the month of September, called “Silent September.” It means no cheering or jeering for one month.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.More >>
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.More >>
Bill Cosby's retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago is set for November.More >>
Bill Cosby's retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago is set for November.More >>
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for multiple counties in the Midlands.More >>
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for multiple counties in the Midlands.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Department is holding a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss details of what's been called a "major marijuana bust" in the county on Wednesday.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Department is holding a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss details of what's been called a "major marijuana bust" in the county on Wednesday.More >>
A Midlands home construction contractor is facing criminal charges after a young Cayce couple accused him of taking nearly $25,000 for a botched home renovation project.More >>
A Midlands home construction contractor is facing criminal charges after a young Cayce couple accused him of taking nearly $25,000 for a botched home renovation project.More >>
Jimmy Causey's best-known victim told WIS that he and his family are a bit nervous but still confident law enforcement will eventually track this guy down.More >>
Jimmy Causey's best-known victim told WIS that he and his family are a bit nervous but still confident law enforcement will eventually track this guy down.More >>
The men wanted as persons of interests after more than three-dozen guns were taken from a Gilbert outdoors store was arrested in Sumter County, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The men wanted as persons of interests after more than three-dozen guns were taken from a Gilbert outdoors store was arrested in Sumter County, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.More >>