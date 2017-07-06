Deputies trying to find person who may have clues in murder

Richland County deputies have arrested a man they say shot and killed another over an argument about taking a ride.

Richland County Sheriff's Deputies have released photos of a person they would like to talk to about a recent murder.

Photos of the person they are looking to question and a vehicle he may be associated with are attached to this story.

Deputies would like to talk to the person about a shooting that occurred in June 24 at the BP Gas Station at 1005 Fontaine Road. William Archie, 25, was shot in the lower body during an argument after refusing to give the suspect a ride. Archie later died.

Dennis Diamond has been charged with murder in the shooting.

