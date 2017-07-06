Deputies trying to find person who may have clues in murder

Richland County deputies have arrested a man they say shot and killed another over an argument about taking a ride.More >>
The Richland County Coroner has identified a victim of a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.More >>
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
How is your heart? This question is not for those who are sick. It's for the healthy who could have a problem but don't know it.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Department is holding a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss details of what's been called a "major marijuana bust" in the county on Wednesday.More >>
Police are trying to establish a motive for the deadly ambush of an officer who was shot in a New York Police Department command post vehicle.More >>
South Carolina's Republican Party chairman says he'll be handing over state voter data to the Trump Administration after the state Election Commission declined to do so on grounds of state law.More >>
The 3-to-4-month-old baby was buried in South Jersey last Thursday.More >>
Tropical Depression Four formed in the Atlantic Ocean late Wednesday night.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Deputies have released photos of a person they would like to talk to about a recent murder.More >>
Columbia firefighters say a person they rescued from a house fire early Thursday morning has died.More >>
