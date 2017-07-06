State Election Commission will not give up voter data to Trump Administration

The South Carolina Election Commission has decided to not give any voter data despite overtures from the Trump Administration to release it for a federal commission investigating alleged voter fraud during the 2016 Presidential Election.

In a decision Thursday morning, Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said after receiving the request, commissions studied state law that led them to conclude it is "unlawful" for them to release any voter information to anyone other than a South Carolina voter.

President Donald Trump's Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity was established to look into whether or not voter fraud may have played any factor in the 2016 Presidential Race results. Trump won the electoral college but lost the popular vote by over 2.9 million votes. The group has asked states to provide them with voter names, parts of Social Security numbers, party identifications if possible, and voting histories.

Forty-four states have decided against giving up the full data or only releasing partial data.

South Carolina Sen. Vincent Sheheen railed against the Trump Administration's request, calling it "nonsense" and a "partisan and political infringement on voting procedures."

