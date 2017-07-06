After commission declines, SCGOP chairman to buy voter data, give it to feds

South Carolina's Republican Party chairman says he'll be handing over state voter data to the Trump Administration after the state Election Commission declined to do so on grounds of state law.

Drew McKissick says he'll be purchasing the data straight from the Election Commission and handing it over to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

As a SC resident & voter, I'm purchasing voter data from @scvotes for review by Pres. Advisory Commission on Election Integrity (1 of 2) — Drew McKissick (@DrewMcKissick) July 6, 2017

It is a critical function of self-government for voters to have confidence in the integrity of our voting process. (2 of 2) — Drew McKissick (@DrewMcKissick) July 6, 2017

The Election Commission opted to not give this data directly to the federal government, saying that state law forbids them to do so. However, Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said it was legal for this data to be given to a fellow South Carolina voter.

President Donald Trump's Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity was established to look into whether or not voter fraud may have played any factor in the 2016 Presidential Race results. Trump won the electoral college but lost the popular vote by over 2.9 million votes. The group has asked states to provide them with voter names, parts of Social Security numbers, party identifications if possible, and voting histories.

Forty-four states have decided against giving up the full data or only releasing partial data.

South Carolina Sen. Vincent Sheheen railed against the Trump Administration's request, calling it "nonsense" and a "partisan and political infringement on voting procedures."

