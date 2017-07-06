Do you need to have your heart tested?

A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
The man had become obsessed with the family because he thought their dogs were using the bathroom in his yard, the victim’s wife says.More >>
It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Deputies have released photos of a person they would like to talk to about a recent murder.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Police are trying to establish a motive for the deadly ambush of an officer who was shot in a New York Police Department command post vehicle.More >>
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.More >>
Columbia firefighters say a person they rescued from a house fire early Thursday morning has died.More >>
How is your heart? This question is not for those who are sick. It's for the healthy who could have a problem but don't know it.More >>
The South Carolina Election Commission has decided to not give any voter data despite overtures from the Trump Administration to release it for a federal commission investigating alleged voter fraud during the 2016 Presidential Election.More >>
Fire officials are working to find out what caused a fire at a vacant house in Bishopville early Thursday morning.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
