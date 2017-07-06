UPDATE: Son, parents charged in $180K marijuana bust in Sumter Co.

More than 60 pounds of marijuana was showcased to detail a July 5 bust that led to the arrest of a Dalzell couple and their son on Thursday.

The trio arrested in this case, Robert W. Hendrix, 59, Marianne Hendrix, 61, and Michael Hendrix, 30, are being charged with trafficking marijuana, a Class E felony carrying up to 10 years in prison or a fine.

The sheriff believes the bust was the largest marijuana seizure in Sumter County history.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies acting on a tip on from Washington state located 63 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $180,000.

The marijuana was being trafficked from Washington state, where the use of recreational marijuana is legal, and was located in duffel bags and suitcases in the car on Catchall Road in Dalzell.

Deputies say they found the car parked in the driveway of the suspects’ neighbor. That neighbor, who did not want to be identified, was stunned.

"This is unreal for me because it’s in my yard," she said. "You know, the car was parked in my yard. You know, and there were all these cops, and I’m like, ‘People going by. I have neighbors. What are they thinking?’ It had nothing to do with me. Thank God.”

With her neighbors now locked up facing felony charges, the anonymous neighbor believes there’s more to the story.

“They’re really, really good neighbors. I never had any problems. Never had any problems,” she said. “I love Marianne to death. Every time I call home to Atlanta, my mom asks about her.”

The suspects will have a bond hearing at 2 p.m. Friday. The investigation is ongoing. More arrests could be coming.

“We think there may be others that may have been masterminding this,” said Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis.

On Thursday, the sheriff said he believes there’s a direct correlation between arresting drug traffickers and reducing violent crime.

