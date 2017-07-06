Midlands couple arrested in $180K marijuana bust in Sumter

During a 2 p.m. press conference held by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, more than 60 pounds of marijuana was showcased to detail a July 4 bust leading to the arrest of a Dalzell couple.

The pair arrested in this case, Robert W. Hendrix, 59, and Marianne Hendrix, 61, are being charged with trafficking marijuana, a Class E felony carrying up to 10 years in prison or a fine. The sheriff believes the mastermind is the couple's son, who is still at large. There are warrants out for his arrest.

The sheriff calls the best the largest marijuana bust in Sumter County history.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, officers acting on a tip from Washington state located 63 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $180,000. The marijuana was being trafficked from Washington state and located in duffle bags and suitcases in the car.

The investigation is ongoing.

More on this story as it develops.

