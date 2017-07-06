Deputies: $45,000 boat stolen right from man's yard

Orangeburg County deputies are looking for suspects after a $45,000 bass boat was stolen from a Eutawville man's yard last week.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, the boat owner called the sheriff's office after a friend told him that his 2014 Triton boat was missing from his yard.

RELATED: See photos of the Midlands Most Wanted.

The boat, attached to a 250 Mercury motor, has been customized with a blue wrap that reads "Pro Baits" written on each side in large, white lettering. The interior of the boat is blue and silver with gray seats.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.