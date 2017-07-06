The Charleston slave who sailed to freedom

WIS asked author Cate Lineberry several questions about her book Be Free or Die the Amazing Story of Robert Smalls' Escape from Slavery to Union Hero. Here is the full text of the questions and answersMore >>
The man had become obsessed with the family because he thought their dogs were using the bathroom in his yard, the victim’s wife says.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
Investigators say there were no other remains inside the child's casket, and they are trying to figure out the origin of the casket.More >>
It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.More >>
Police are trying to establish a motive for the deadly ambush of an officer who was shot in a New York Police Department command post vehicle.More >>
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Police are trying to establish a motive for the deadly ambush of an officer who was shot in a New York Police Department command post vehicle.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
As the South Carolina Election Commission weighs whether or not to send sensitive voter data to a federal commission investigating alleged voter fraud, one state legislator is telling election officials to put their foot down.More >>
Columbia firefighters say a person they rescued from a house fire early Thursday morning has died.More >>
On Thursday morning, the sign above Clemson House will be taken down.More >>
A 19-year-old Myrtle Beach woman was jailed on an attempted murder charge Wednesday.More >>
The Pentagon's missile defenses are getting stressed like never before by North Korea's newly demonstrated missile muscle.More >>
On May 13, 1862, Charleston slave Robert Smalls took his life, and his freedom, into his own hands.More >>
On May 13, 1862, Charleston slave Robert Smalls took his life, and his freedom, into his own hands. Smalls piloted the Confederate steamship the Planter out of the heavily-fortified Charleston harbor with with his wife, child and several friends on board.More >>