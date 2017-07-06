SCHP looking for aggressive drivers on I-26

Don't push your luck today on Interstate 26 in South Carolina.

A specialized team of South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers will be out in full force on I-26 between Columbia and Charleston in an effort to cut down on aggressive driving.

Trooper Bob Beres, known for tweets that use creative emojis to highlight his points, was a little more straightforward Thursday morning:

If you're driving between Columbia and Charleston, you just might want to watch your speed today ??. #JustSay'n pic.twitter.com/Cd5bDhdiBg — Trooper Bob_SCHP (@TrooperBob_SCHP) July 6, 2017

It's part of the “Target Zero” initiative, which is a year round program designed to eliminate traffic fatalities and reduce severe injuries in South Carolina.

To report aggressive or suspected impaired driving, dial *HP (*47) on your mobile phone.

