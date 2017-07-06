Firefighters battle blaze at Bishopville house

Fire officials are working to find out what caused a house fire in Bishopville early Thursday morning.

They say it happened on North Dennis Ave early Thursday. The fire department sent out these tweets:

Multiple units working residential fire on North Dennis Ave. in Bishopville. pic.twitter.com/U3m3J5qRje — Lee County Fire (@LeeCountyFire) July 6, 2017

Lee County Fire Ladder 1 Knocking Down Heavy Fire Conditions. pic.twitter.com/w54r9hXhyH — Lee County Fire (@LeeCountyFire) July 6, 2017

WIS has a call into the fire chief to get more information.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.