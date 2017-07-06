Firefighters battle blaze at Bishopville house

A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
Police are trying to establish a motive for the deadly ambush of an officer who was shot in a New York Police Department command post vehicle.More >>
On Thursday morning, the sign above Clemson House will be taken down.More >>
The Pentagon's missile defenses are getting stressed like never before by North Korea's newly demonstrated missile muscle.More >>
Fire officials are working to find out what caused a house fire in Bishopville early Thursday morning.More >>
A 19-year-old Myrtle Beach woman was jailed on an attempted murder charge Wednesday.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
Firefighters were able to rescue one person from a house fire early Thursday morning.More >>
When it comes to soccer, there is one aspect 9-year-old Kevin Escorza loves the most - scoring.More >>
Tropical Depression Four formed in the Atlantic Ocean late Wednesday night.More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
