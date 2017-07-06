Feeling hot! hot! hot!

Unseasonably hot temperatures will continue Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 90s to just shy of 100°. The heat index will be near 105°.
A small disturbance and a weak cold front move into the state Friday and the weekend bringing more clouds and a better chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Daytime highs will drop back to normal by Saturday.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid, 20% chance of an isolated thunderstorm. Highs upper 90s with a heat index of 105°
Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs middle to upper 90s. Heat index near 100°
Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower to middle 90s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s
