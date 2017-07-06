One rescued as crews battle house fire in Columbia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Firefighters were able to rescue one person from a house fire early Thursday morning.  

According to the Columbia Fire Department, the fire happened at a home on the 1300 block of Lyon Street.

Officials closed the street for a short period of time and firefighters were eventually able to extinguish the flames.

The person who was rescued was taken to receive medical treatment at a local hospital. At this point, the person's condition is unknown.  

