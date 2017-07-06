One rescued as crews battle house fire in Columbia

Firefighters were able to rescue one person from a house fire early Thursday morning.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, the fire happened at a home on the 1300 block of Lyon Street.

Officials closed the street for a short period of time and firefighters were eventually able to extinguish the flames.

Update:firefighters rescued 1 occupant transport to area hospital unknown condition, fire knocked down all hands continuing to work #scnews pic.twitter.com/XCcDV8iy8T — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) July 6, 2017

The person who was rescued was taken to receive medical treatment at a local hospital. At this point, the person's condition is unknown.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.