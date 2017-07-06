Tropical Depression Four forms in the Atlantic - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Tropical Depression Four forms in the Atlantic

(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Tropical Depression Four formed in the Atlantic Ocean late Wednesday night.

Right now, it’s located well away from the East Coast of the U.S. and isn’t expected to strengthen into a tropical storm at this time. It’s running into some dry air and wind shear, but it's still worth watching. Some models do have the storm strengthening to a tropical storm. 

The WIS First Alert Weather Team will monitor the depression as it develops. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly