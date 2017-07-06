Tropical Depression Four forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression Four formed in the Atlantic Ocean late Wednesday night.

Right now, it’s located well away from the East Coast of the U.S. and isn’t expected to strengthen into a tropical storm at this time. It’s running into some dry air and wind shear, but it's still worth watching. Some models do have the storm strengthening to a tropical storm.

The WIS First Alert Weather Team will monitor the depression as it develops.

