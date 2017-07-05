Manic or Malicious? More police officer training required by law

A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
The new law requires added hours of crisis training, to be able to tell the difference between someone having a manic episode, and someone who is malicious.More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
The owner of a store in Lexington County says he and his family will not live in fear after his outdoor store near Lake Murray was busted into and 39 weapons were stolen.More >>
Crimestoppers needs your help finding a man accused of attempted murder in a shooting in June in Calhoun County.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
Even the wildlife wanted to enjoy the summertime weather at lovely Hilton Head Island this July 4th weekend.More >>
A Sumter photographer's desire to try something new allowed a military family to share a new keepsake with their husband and father who is thousands of miles away serving our country.More >>
A critical blood shortage across the U.S. is prompting American Red Cross officials to sound the alarm.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
Close to two years after more than 50 dams breached in the October 2015 flood, the Department of Transportation says nearly a dozen privately owned dams still sit in limbo.More >>
