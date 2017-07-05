Coroner: Former USC punter died from blood clot in lungs

A former Gamecock and pro football player has passed away. Details are limited, but those close with Max Runager's family tell us the former Gamecock punter has died.

Former USC punter and Super Bowl champion Max Runager died of a blood clot in his lungs, according to the Orangeburg County Coroner Sean Fogle.

Fogle said the blood clot came from an injury Runager sustained recently.

The former Orangeburg-Wilkinson standout played in the National Football League for 10 years and won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1980 and the San Francisco 49ers in 1984.

Runager passed away at the age of 61 on Friday, June 30. His funeral will be held on Thursday at the Dukes-Harley Funeral Home in in Orangeburg.

