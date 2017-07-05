Bentley, Hurst, Samuel to represent USC at SEC Media Days

Hayden Hurst (left), Jake Bentley (middle), and Deebo Samuel (right) are headed to SEC Media Days 2017 in Hoover, Alabama. (Source: WIS)

Talking season is nearly here and South Carolina will be represented by three of their offensive stars.

Starting sophomore quarterback Jake Bentley will be heading to Hoover, Ala., with head coach Will Muschamp to speak at SEC Media Days.

Bentley was not available to speak to members of the media a year ago after Muschamp did not allow freshmen to speak to reporters. Bentley started the final seven games for South Carolina. During that stretch, the Gamecocks put together a 3-game winning streak and became bowl eligible for the first time since 2014.

Bentley went 4-3 in the final stretch of the schedule for the Gamecocks winning each of the team's final home games.

Joining Bentley will be wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The redshirt junior out of Inman, S.C., led the Gamecocks with 59 catches for 783 yards averaging 13.3 yards per catch during his sophomore campaign. Samuel played in just five games during his freshman year.

Also making the trip to Hoover is junior tight end Hayden Hurst. The 23-year-old Hurst was the team's second-leading receiver last year with 48 catches for 616 yards. That mark was enough to set the program's single-season record for most catches and most received yards by a tight end.

The Gamecocks will be the final team to speak at SEC Media Days on Thursday, July 13.

