Bentley, Hurst, Samuel to represent USC at SEC Media Days

SEC Media Days will take place July 10-13 at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama.
There is no doubt now who the most popular punter in the NFL is. Former LSU and current New York Giant punter Brad Wing gets that title. Why? Because Nicki Minaj just dropped his name in a new song. The name drop is not a just random one. Back in June, the "#NikiMinajChallenge" went viral for a quick minute, wing got involved by posting a video of himself working out to Minaj's music and she responded in a comment that he'd be ...
After battling each other on the practice floor as Gamecocks in Columbia for the last two years, PJ Dozier and Sindarius Thornwell will face each other for the first time as NBA opponents.
It's been months since Toomer's Oaks in Auburn have been replanted, and the recovery process is still ongoing.
A former Gamecock and pro football player has passed away. Details are limited, but those close with Max Runager's family tell us the former Gamecock punter has died.
LSU's switch-hitting superstar catcher, Michael Papierski, will sign with the Houston Astros Monday.
Auburn's well-known "War Eagle VII" will not fly during pregame events during the school's football season.
The Will Wade factor is now in effect.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have hired their next head baseball coach in Mark Kingston.
