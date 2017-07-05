Gray named WNBA Rookie of the Month for second time

Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray (15) drives against Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Dallas, Sunday, June 25, 2017. The Wings won 96-82. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray is turning heads in the WNBA in her first year.

The former Gamecock has been selected as the league's Rookie of the Month for the second consecutive time this season.

Huge congratulations to Allisha Gray for being named WNBA Rookie of the Month for the second month in a row! #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/EWpFkSK0py — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) July 5, 2017

Gray finished the month with an average of 11.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.27 steals, and 28.4 minutes per game to lead all rookies. Gray also ranked among the top 20 players overall in the Western Conference with her scoring and rebounding averages for the month.

This season, Gray is averaging 12.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.29 steals per game and has started all 17 games for the Wings.

With Gray's help, the Wings have won their last four games in June. In three of those four games, Gray scored 12 points to contribute to the winning effort.

Currently, the Wings have the seventh best record in the WNBA. The top eight teams, regardless of conference, will make the WNBA playoffs.

The Wings take on the Atlanta Dream tonight at 8 p.m.

