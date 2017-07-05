Lakes become wastelands in flood stricken communities

The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
A Sumter photographer's desire to try something new allowed a military family to share a new keepsake with their husband and father who is thousands of miles away serving our country.More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
A critical blood shortage across the U.S. is prompting American Red Cross officials to sound the alarm.More >>
The owner of a store in Lexington County says he and his family will not live in fear after his outdoor store near Lake Murray was busted into and 39 weapons were stolen.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
Close to two years after more than 50 dams breached in the October 2015 flood, the Department of Transportation says nearly a dozen privately owned dams still sit in limbo.More >>
People who have life-threatening reactions to insect stings should learn about a treatment shortage.More >>
The prime danger from the U.S. viewpoint is the prospect of North Korea pairing a nuclear warhead with an ICBM. The latest US intelligence assessment is that the North probably does not yet have that capability.More >>
Imagine taking your car to be repaired, only to lose that car after the repair shop goes up in flames.More >>
A Midlands home construction contractor is facing criminal charges after a young Cayce couple accused him of taking nearly $25,000 for a botched home renovation project.More >>
