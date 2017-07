Four Lexington Medical Center nurses have earned the prestigious Palmetto Gold award for excellence in nursing.

Congratulations to:

Katie Bedenbaugh, RN, BSN, OCN

Elaine Cain, RN, MSN, RN-BC

Theresa Prince, APRN, MS, FNP-BC

Rachel Ross, RN, MSN, BN-BC

Thank you for providing the best care for patients.

