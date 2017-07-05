Man loses car in repair shop fire, building owner disappears

A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.More >>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
People who have life-threatening reactions to insect stings should learn about a treatment shortage.More >>
People who have life-threatening reactions to insect stings should learn about a treatment shortage.More >>
The prime danger from the U.S. viewpoint is the prospect of North Korea pairing a nuclear warhead with an ICBM. The latest US intelligence assessment is that the North probably does not yet have that capability.More >>
The prime danger from the U.S. viewpoint is the prospect of North Korea pairing a nuclear warhead with an ICBM. The latest US intelligence assessment is that the North probably does not yet have that capability.More >>
Imagine taking your car to be repaired, only to lose that car after the repair shop goes up in flames.More >>
Imagine taking your car to be repaired, only to lose that car after the repair shop goes up in flames.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
The owner of a store in Lexington County says he and his family will not live in fear after his outdoor store near Lake Murray was busted into and 39 weapons were stolen.More >>
The owner of a store in Lexington County says he and his family will not live in fear after his outdoor store near Lake Murray was busted into and 39 weapons were stolen.More >>
A special counsel probe of Russia and the 2016 U.S. elections could also renew focus on the intertwining of Russia's criminal operatives and its intelligence services.More >>
A special counsel probe of Russia and the 2016 U.S. elections could also renew focus on the intertwining of Russia's criminal operatives and its intelligence services.More >>
President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.More >>
President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.More >>
Even the wildlife wanted to enjoy the summertime weather at lovely Hilton Head Island this July 4th weekend.More >>
Even the wildlife wanted to enjoy the summertime weather at lovely Hilton Head Island this July 4th weekend.More >>