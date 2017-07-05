Search underway for inmate who escaped maximum security SC prison

Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.

According to Corrections Department officials, Jimmy Causey escaped from Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Details about the nature of his escape have not yet been revealed.

The inmate is no stranger to escape. In fact, Causey and another inmate escaped the Broad River Correctional Institution in 2005 via a trash truck. They were both captured days later without incident at a Jasper County hotel.

Causey was sentenced to life in prison on kidnapping charges from 2003 in connection with invading the home of high-powered defense attorney Jack Swirling, who defended Causey in a previous case.

Swirling and his family were duct taped and held at gunpoint.

Richland County investigators believed at the time Swirling was targeted because Causey and his accomplice believed him to have large sums of money.

