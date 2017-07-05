SC man captures deer gallivanting through waters at Hilton Head Island

The deer was trying to catch a buzz, or get away - it's unclear. (Source: Steve Doudoukjian)

Even the wildlife wanted to enjoy the summertime weather at lovely Hilton Head Island this July 4th weekend.

Steve Doudoukjian, of Columbia, was vacationing with his family on July 3 when other beachgoers noticed a different-looking swimmer. Once ashore, they saw the small deer running on the beach at the water's edge.

"Here's something you don't see every day...," Doudoukjian wrote on Facebook on July 3.

It is unclear what happened to the deer after the photo was taken.

