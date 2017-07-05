Investigators: It took only 3 minutes to steal 39 weapons from outdoor store

The owner of a store in Lexington County says he and his family will not live in fear after his outdoor store near Lake Murray was busted into and 39 weapons were stolen.

Right now, the store, JC's Outdoors in Gilbert, is dealing with thousands of dollars worth of damage after Lexington County Sheriff's Department investigators say someone broke into the store on Tuesday and made off with the weapons in just 3 minutes.

Scottie Boozer, a clerk at the store, made the discovery.

"It kind of scared me, but then, you know, I know I have enough faith in the Lord that he’s going to carry me through," Boozer said.

The store's owner, Chris Veronee, says he's hoping deputies will recover the weapons -- some $19,500 worth, according to officials -- before they end up on the streets. Some of the weapons mentioned in the incident report include 9mm pistols, .45 handguns, and .380's.

"We know that, right now, they’re in the wrong hands, so we hope that the authorities get those back," Veronee said. "Whether we get them back is not that important to us as long as nothing bad happens with those guns.”

Deputies, meanwhile, released photos of two men they would like to talk to regarding the incident. They were seen at the store before leaving in a tan Toyota Camry.

As for the thieves themselves, their faces were covered during the act, surveillance footage showed.

But now, the clean-up continues.

"Wish I had been here," Veronee said. "But again, if I had been here when it happened, it may not have been a good outcome."

And as deputies hunt for the guns and the thieves who stole them, Veronee and his staff won’t live in fear.

"And I don’t want people to think that, ‘Here we are. A bunch of Christian people.’ And I don’t want them to think that we’re weak because of that. We’re not weak people," Veronee said. "We’re very strong.”

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

