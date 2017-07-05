Investigators: It took only 3 minutes to steal 39 weapons from outdoor store

Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
The prime danger from the U.S. viewpoint is the prospect of North Korea pairing a nuclear warhead with an ICBM. The latest US intelligence assessment is that the North probably does not yet have that capability.More >>
The owner of a store in Lexington County says he and his family will not live in fear after his outdoor store near Lake Murray was busted into and 39 weapons were stolen.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
A special counsel probe of Russia and the 2016 U.S. elections could also renew focus on the intertwining of Russia's criminal operatives and its intelligence services.More >>
President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
Even the wildlife wanted to enjoy the summertime weather at lovely Hilton Head Island this July 4th weekend.More >>
An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.More >>
Columbia Police say a shooting downtown early Wednesday was an isolated incident.More >>
