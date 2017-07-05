Man wanted in connection to shooting in Calhoun Co.

Crimestoppers needs your help finding a man accused of attempted murder in a shooting in June in Calhoun County.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Virgil Dontrice Haggood, 30. He has been named in a suspect in a shooting on June 17th that left a man critically injured.

Arrest warrants include charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Investigators say Haggood is known to frequent Orangeburg and Richland Counties. A photo of Haggood is attached to this story. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Haggood or know where he might be, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

