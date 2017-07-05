Man wanted in connection to shooting in Calhoun Co.

Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.More >>
Columbia Police say a shooting downtown early Wednesday was an isolated incident.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning on Decker Boulevard.More >>
Crimestoppers needs your help finding a man accused of attempted murder in a shooting in June in Calhoun County.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 in Clarendon County.More >>
Lexington County deputies are searching for two men they want to talk to after more than three-dozen guns were taken from a store.More >>
A critical blood shortage across the U.S. is prompting American Red Cross officials to sound the alarm.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
