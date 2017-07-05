Driver killed in crash on I-95 in Clarendon Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 in Clarendon County.

Troopers say the single-vehicle crash occurred at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes near mile marker 100, which is near the bridges over Lake Marion.

Investigators say the driver ran off the right side of the road, over corrected and hit a guard rail on the bridge. They say the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was trapped in the vehicle.

The victim's name has not been released.

