WIS Salutes Dr. Juliana Weeks

WIS is proud to salute Dr Juliana Weeks.

The Blythewood native retired as a major in United States Air Force nursing corps where she served as manager, operations officer and clinical nurse.

She also is a faculty member of Western Governor's University and an active member of Roundtop Baptist Church where she serves as the inspirational choir's president. She's a member of the health ministry and a lifelong member and volunteer four eight leader.

The roundtop baptist family and all of us at WIS thanks Dr. Weeks for her service.

