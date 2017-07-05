WIS Salutes Dr. Juliana Weeks - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WIS Salutes Dr. Juliana Weeks

By Judi Gatson, Anchor
WIS is proud to salute Dr Juliana Weeks.

The Blythewood native retired as a major in United States Air Force nursing corps where she served as manager, operations officer and clinical nurse. 

She also is a faculty member of Western Governor's University and an active member of Roundtop Baptist Church where she serves as the inspirational choir's president.  She's a member of the health ministry and a lifelong member and volunteer four eight leader. 

The roundtop baptist family and all of us at WIS thanks Dr. Weeks for her service. 

